GALLERY: Moray castle on a mission to generate ‘vital’ income during coronavirus hit winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Moray castle that missed out on the summer season due to the pandemic is hopeful that some innovative winter events can generate “vital” revenue.

National Trust for Scotland’s (NTS) Brodie Castle, between Forres and Nairn is hosting Brodie Illuminated each Wednesday and Friday until December 13 which takes visitors along lit up pathways, showcasing the gardens, grounds and castle.

There are hopes that this light show can “kickstart” their efforts to bring escapism for people and boost the Trust’s finances to deal with the devastating impact of the pandemic.

NTS operations manager James Dean said he had seen an increasing number of local people visiting the castle’s gardens and grounds.

This comes after many are choosing to explore their own area rather than heading further afield during the pandemic.

Mr Dean said: “We as a charity are looking for income generating ideas ensuring it importantly gets us income and offers something for the local community to really enjoy.

“These type of events are really important especially as normally this time of year we usually slow down before Christmas.

“We have seem a rise in local people visiting the grounds as people are wanting to stay local.

“The gardening team did a great job during lockdown to keep the grounds looking nice and making it somewhere people can escape from what has been a difficult time for everyone.

“Playful gardens have seen a real influx of people enjoying the outside and a lot of local people.

“Its been a challenging time for everyone involved with the Trust and it is nice to comeback to a office for some normality.”

The Trust are hopefully that the castle can reopen for Easter 2021.

While NTS Regional Marketing Consultant Jacky Brookes added: “We have been thrived with level of interest and we have been pleased that people are using us for a place to exercise.

“Although the castle is closed- our grounds are open and we are getting a lot of cyclists, dog walkers and families visiting.

“With the big hit the pandemic has had on the Trust means that any income is vital.”

Visit the National Trust For Scotland‘s website for more information.