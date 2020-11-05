Two Covid-19 cases detected at Moray secondary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two cases of Covid-19 have been detected at a Moray secondary school.

A group of teachers and pupils have been told to self-isolate following the positive test results at Milne’s High School in Fochabers.

It is understood that the cases are not being treated as connected.

The confirmation comes just days after a pupil at Forres Academy also tested positive for coronavirus.

Moray Council said it was unable to say whether the most recent results affect staff or students.

A spokeswoman said: “As always, we wish anyone who tests positive with Covid-19 a speedy recovery and hope their family stay well.

“Moray Council is in contact with NHS Grampian’s public health team, who are advising us on next steps for Milne’s High School and the families involved.

“Meantime, a number of pupils and teachers have been advised to self-isolate. These pupils have also been provided with information on how to access their learning from home.

“Initial advice has been passed to parents and carers giving details of what to do if their child displays symptoms of Covid-19. We will continue to contact parents and carers directly with any further updates.”

Schools in Moray are currently running enhanced cleaning and sanitisation of buildings and transport.

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae has praised the response from staff at Milne’s High.

He said: “Whilst saddened to learn that Covid-19 had now been identified within the school population at Milne’s High, I welcome the efforts of the staff alongside NHS Scotland in identifying those who required to isolate as a precautionary measure.

“Communications were very quickly issued by the head teacher Trish Cameron to all parents providing both reassurance as well as the action plan in place to ensure that those pupils staying at home will have proper access to the lessons and materials required to keep up to date with their studies.”