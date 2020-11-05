Two men charged after golf equipment worth more than £8,000 is stolen from north-east golf clubs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been charged after a spate of thefts from north-east golf clubs.

Equipment worth more than £8,000 was stolen from Inverness Golf Shop, Elgin Golf Club and Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth, as well as golf clubs in Fortrose and Brora.

Unattended clubs and bags were taken from Elgin and Lossiemouth clubhouses.

Now, two men from the central belt have been charged in connection with the high-value thefts.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Scot Hector, Lossiemouth CPT, thanked members of the public for their help in identifying the men.

He also urged golfers to be mindful when leaving their clubs unattended.