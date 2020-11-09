Pupils and staff at Moray high school self-isolating after Covid-19 case identified

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of staff and students at a Moray high school have been told to stay at home after a positive case of coronavirus was confirmed.

A letter was sent out to those at Speyside High School in Aberlour offering advice on what to do if a pupil begins to display Covid-19 symptoms.

The news comes after a spate of cases were reported at schools across Moray.

On Thursday, Milne’s High School in Fochabers was closed after three cases were discovered, and another was reported at Forres Academy near the beginning of this month.

A Moray Council spokesman said: “After discussion with NHS Grampian’s Public Health Team a small number of pupils and staff from Speyside High School have been asked by NHS Test and Protect to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 case was found.

“All pupils self-isolating will be supported to continue their learning at home and all other pupils should attend school as normal.

“Initial advice has been passed to parents and carers giving details of what to do if their child displays symptoms of Covid-19. We will continue to contact parents and carers directly with any further updates.

“All Moray schools now receive an enhanced clean daily as standard, in line with Public Health advice and meeting all public health requirements. This includes daytime sanitation, and this allows the rest of the school to continue as normal. School buses are also cleaned after each run to ensure safety measures are met.

“We ask anyone contacted through the Test and Protect process to follow the guidance given, and any health-related questions are directed to the NHS.”

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “We are aware of the confirmed case and our Health Protection Team is working closely with the school and Highland Council.”