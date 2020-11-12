Malt Whisky Trail preparing to welcome Alexander McCall Smith to celebrate Book Week Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Well known author Alexander McCall Smith is set to bring literature and laughter to the Malt Whisky Trail next week.

The prolific writer, loved across the world for his No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books and 44 Scotland Street series, will narrate stories and poetry from his home in Edinburgh.

This unprecedented Book Week Scotland event will be live streamed on The Malt Whisky Trail Instagram channel on Tuesday, November 17 at 1pm.

Mr McCall Smith said he was “looking forward” to being part of the event to showcase storytelling.

He added: “Visiting The Malt Whisky Trail is a marvellous way for visitors to Scotland, as well as Scots themselves, to discover a part of the country rich in historical associations.

“Whisky and storytelling in Scotland have more than a passing acquaintanceship.

“Book Week Scotland and the Malt Whisky Trail are natural partners, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this.”

Alexander will roam the world – sharing first his love for Scotland with its rich heritage of storytelling.

He will finish the event with a very special treat in the form of a poem from his new collection, In a Time of Distance, which captures travel and home amidst a time of isolation.

Meanwhile experience leader at The Glenlivet Distillery, Lyndsey Gray was bursting with pride about the distillery getting involved.

She added: “Alexander shares our love for Scottish heritage and storytelling so it’s a real honour to be collaborating with him as part of the Malt Whisky Trail and Book Week Scotland.

“We are proud to be one of the nine sites that make up The Malt Whisky Trail as it’s an amazing way for people to discover Scotland, its whiskies and stories behind them.

“We hope Alexander enjoys his virtual visit to the distillery and we can’t wait for him to be able to visit in person soon.”

The event is in partnership and coincides with Book Week Scotland which kicks off on Monday.

The Malt Whisky Trail has also partnered with local independent bookstore The Bookmark in Grantown-on-Spey to sell Alexander’s latest works for the duration of Book Week Scotland, encouraging locals to get involved and enter the bookworm spirit.

People can visit scottishbooktrust.com for more information about the event