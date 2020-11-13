Woman bit police officer in Moray primary school struggle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray woman has admitted assaulting three police officers in a school when they tried to breath test her.

Kerry Thomas, from Findochty, bit one of the constables in the struggle in the village’s primary school after concerns were raised about her driving.

School staff described the 27-year-old as appearing “bedraggled” on October 2 last year – but said her condition had “worsened” when she returned at about 12.15pm.

Yesterday Thomas’ defence solicitor Ben Thom described the incident as a “low point” for his client while saying she was “mortified and remorseful” about her conduct.

Thomas received a 12-month driving ban after pleading guilty at Elgin Sheriff Court to a charge of being behind the wheel while unfit.

Fiscal Karen Smith explained school staff called the police after seeing her “swaying” while walking after returning in the afternoon.

She said: “The car was parked on Burnside Street, near the school. Police officers spoke to Mrs Thomas and were of the view she was under the influence of something – her speech was impaired and her eyes were glazed.

“Police were going to give her a breath test and when they went to get the necessary equipment she started to act aggressively while screaming, shouting and kicked out at one of the police officers.”

Mr Thom explained that Thomas was taken to an empty classroom within the school by the officers – stressing her behaviour was not witnessed by any pupils.

During the altercation she kicked out at three police officers, including biting one on the forearm.

The constable had to be taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for precautionary checks after receiving a puncture wound during the struggle.

Mr Thom said: “Mrs Thomas takes full responsibility for her actions. She has no memory of the conduct, but when she learned of her behaviour she was mortified.

“She doesn’t seek to minimise her actions but does provide an explanation that this was a low point for her in her misuse of substances, which she was since addressed through engagement with services.

“She is extremely remorseful and embarrassed about her behaviour.”

Thomas, of Cliff Street in Findochty, was also placed under supervision for 14 months after admitting a further three charges of assaulting police officers.