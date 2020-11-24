Moray Scout group launches recruitment drive to ensure ‘triumphant’ return after Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray Scout group has launched a campaign to recruit more youngsters and leaders to ensure a “triumphant” return after Christmas.

Aberlour Scout Group are on the lookout for new members and leaders after numbers decreased to 18 in total across the different sections before the pandemic struck.

Like many, the group has been unable to meet up in person for months this year but have managed to stay in contact through video conferencing technology.

It is hoped that the group will return in the new year with an influx of leaders and young people.

Moray Scouts district commissioner, Dougie McPhee sees the recruitment drive in Aberlour as a “stepping stone” to push forward with major plans to raise awareness about the benefits of Scouting.

Mr McPhee said: ” We can’t do Scouts without leaders and in turn leaders will bring young people.

“Aberlour has been a strong group historically however like everything else, it is on a little down just down with the numbers so we aren’t getting to rebuild.

“Scouting allows people to reskill because you are dealing with training and young people and other adults and dealing with things that you may not face in day-to-day life.

“We are saying that if somebody is looking to move into a different aspect of employment this can be used as a supporting mechanism to help that.

“At the end of the day, we can’t get it going again if we don’t get peer support, leaders and more members.”

Cub leader Mary Ann Milne added: “We want to get more kids and helpers in Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

“We want to build it up more and I have been there a good few years which has been great fun.

“It was really sad seeing numbers fall and obviously the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down our efforts to build back up again.

“I started helping the Cubs as an assistant leader as my sons had been at the group for a while.

“Then a few different changes happened so I took on roles in both the Beavers and Cubs.”

The importance of youth organisations continues to rise amid growing reports of young people nationwide struggling with their mental health during the lockdown.

Mrs Milne explained: “Mental wellbeing is very important as many have been struggling not seeing their friends amid the pandemic.

“It has been a real struggle for youngsters not being able to see their friends and especially for the older children as they need to be amongst other different age groups for general conversations.

“I did struggle during lockdown and Scouting is a really important outlet to support the youngsters.

“Mental health is a massive thing and we really make sure young people are comfortable to speak to us about it.

“We are really looking forward to seeing more youngsters and leaders in the group.”

Anyone interested in joining the group as a member or leader can contact 1staberlourscoutgroup@gmail.com or request to join their private Facebook group.