Man charged in connection with attempted robbery at Moray betting shop

A man has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery at a betting shop in a Moray town.

Police were called to Ladbrokes on Mid Street in Keith on Thursday afternoon, after a man threatened staff and demanded money.

A 64-year-old has now been charged by police in connection with the incident.

He is set to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Thursday, 12 November, 2020, to a report of an attempted robbery at a betting shop in Mid Street, Keith.

“A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 16 November, 2020.”