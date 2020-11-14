Man charged in connection with attempted robbery at Moray betting shop

A man has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery at a betting shop in a Moray town.
Police were called to Ladbrokes on Mid Street in Keith on Thursday afternoon, after a man threatened staff and demanded money.
A 64-year-old has now been charged by police in connection with the incident.
He is set to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Thursday, 12 November, 2020, to a report of an attempted robbery at a betting shop in Mid Street, Keith.
“A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, 16 November, 2020.”