Plans to create memorial to honour fallen Moray RAF aces

A Moray aviation heritage centre has revealed plans to create a memorial in honour of RAF aces killed in air crashes across the region.

Morayvia, near Kinloss want to have a permanent area outside the museum where people can pay their respects to RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss soldiers killed.

The 39 Engineer Regiment will help make this memorial become a reality.

Morayvia chairman Mark Mair said the memorial will ensure troops aren’t forgotten.

Mr Mair said: “Moray has long been the home to maritime reconnaissance aircraft and since the centre was opened it has been a long-term project to create a memorial area to all those who have tragically lost their lives in the service of Her Majesty operating from the Moray bases.

“Even in these challenging and difficult times Morayvia has been kindly offered the services of 39 Engineer Regiment to clear an area of land on our site for the construction of a memorial area, which would be done as part of regular training exercises.”

The region’s Lord Lieutenant Major General Seymour Monro welcomed the news, he said: “It is great that they are considering a memorial which remembers those fallen soldiers who have been based out of RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Kinloss.

“I hope to see the memorial in place next year.”

Major Mick Stewart, added: “As a regiment, as part of our commitment to the local community we have offered to help construct a memorial garden to commemorate the event.

“Work will commence in the New Year.”