Moray social enterprise focused on tackling child poverty raise £15,000 to ‘kickstart’ services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Moray social enterprise aiming to end child poverty has raised £15,000 through their community shares project to “kickstart” services to help the increasing number of struggling families.

R-evolution For Good still have their sights set on collecting £40,000 through selling shares to help deliver training and development as part of their revenue- generating business.

All profits will be reinvested into coaching families out of poverty.

This comes as struggling families are needing support more than ever due to job losses and hours being slashed as a result of the devastating financial storm caused by coronavirus.

Figures have revealed that in Moray, 71% of children living in poverty are from working homes.

Debi Weir set up R-evolution For Good after seeing the dramatic rise in use of her other charity Moray School Bank, which provides school and winter clothing for needy families, over the last six months.

She has thanked the public for their “generous” support for the Craigellachie-based organisation as they work on being part of the mission to eradicate child poverty.

Mrs Weir said: “We are delighted that we have raised £15,000 and this has gave us that opportunity to kickstart the work with families which is fantastic.

“Getting everything off ground is fantastic and I’m really excited as we have already started our work and been visiting families.

“We, as a social enterprise, are delivering training for businesses which includes food safety, manual handling, customer service, management, corporate mental health and coaching.

“We are in a place where we are putting a marketing plan together to market the training we are offering and I have given up my day job to make it all fit.”

She recognises the uphill struggle the organisation faces to gain support as charities across the country are issuing pleas for help.

Mrs Weir added: “It is really hard to market something that is heartfelt without being face to face with people.

“This hasn’t put us off and there is huge amount of support out there however realisably every organisation that supports people are looking for support at the minute due to coronavirus as it has created a lot of social issues and we are doing what we can.”

The minimum investment is £25 for one share and the maximum is £4,000 for 160 shares.

People can visit revolutionforgood.org.uk/share-offer/ to find out more and the offer closes on December 7.