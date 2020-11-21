Moray’s Flexible Food Fund reopens to support those facing pandemic hardship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Families in Moray who have been facing financial hardship during the pandemic have been assured support is available.

One of the sources of aid that has proved a vital resource for many families and individuals is the Flexible Food Fund.

And its operators have confirmed applications for the lifeline scheme have reopened.

Cash is provided to councils across the country by the Scottish Government and the European Social Fund.

It aims to support and help people improve their lives in the region and offer further assistance to those eligible for the free school meals scheme.

Funding is available monthly, based on the number of adults and children in the household and on individual household circumstances.

It is part of a wider package of support provided by Money Advice Moray.

Those who previously received grants from the fund will need to re-apply and the first payment will be made in December, with another in January.

The first round of funding supported more than 700 Moray households.

Moray Council’s benefits manager, Norma Matheson, said: “Our flexible food fund has been recognised nationally as offering an holistic and longer-term support service for individuals and families experiencing extreme financial hardship.”

Applicants should call 0300 123 4563 to access the support.