Portgordon fireworks group gifts outdoor seating to school in efforts to cheer up the village

A community group has found a new way to bring cheer to youngsters in a Moray village after having to cancel its annual fireworks display.

Portgordon Fireworks Group’s usual spectacular bash was axed due to safety concerns as result of the coronavirus crisis.

Members still wanted to do something for the close-knit coastal community, and have now paid for new outdoor seating for the village primary school.

Committee member Kenny Gunn, who helped instigate the inaugural event in 1993, said that gifting Portgordon Primary School with the new equipment would help to keep local youngsters safe by ensuring they don’t crowd together too much.

Mr Gunn said: “Since we had to take the serious decision to cancel our annual Portgordon fireworks display after discussions with the Moray Council, we wanted to keep our name to the fore and to assist to cheer up the village school during these difficult times.

“We looked at various avenues to give the pupils more personal protection from Covid.

“It was suggested to us by one of the school parent and teacher council that there was a need for some more outdoor seating in the playground.

“The six seats were duly delivered to the school by the hard-working ladies who normally attend to the stalls at our event where they sell glow items and run the bottle stall – as well as the great collecting team.”

The group hopes to host their annual fireworks display next year.