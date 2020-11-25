Devastated Moray daughter appeals for help to find mother’s lost engagement ring weeks before anniversary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray woman has launched a heartfelt appeal on behalf of her devastated mum to find a lost engagement ring ahead of her 64th anniversary.

Janet Churchley, from Lossiemouth, was given her 18ct gold ring – complete with five diamonds set in platinum – when she tied the knot with husband Patrick on December 23 in 1956.

While the 84-year-old was out shopping in Elgin with her daughter, Joan Wheeler, last Saturday afternoon she lost the ring that had been precious to her for decades.

After reporting the missing jewellery to the police, the mother and daughter retraced their steps around Moray’s biggest town, but with no positive results.

Can you help?

Now Mrs Wheeler is pleading for help from the public to aid efforts to retrieve the cherished item that had been passed down three family generations before making its way to her mum.

Mrs Wheeler said: “My parents will be having their 64th anniversary next month so you can imagine how devastated she is, and how we as a family are feeling.

“We haven’t had any luck yet and we retraced everywhere and slowly walked up through the St Giles Centre. She had been to the jeweller there for a new battery for her watch.

“Then, on the day it went missing, we went to Tesco.

“She went on a scooter due to her mobility issues and I’m hoping it might have fallen under one of the stands. It would be lovely if we are able to find it.

“The ring has massive sentimental value and she only takes it off when she is in the house.”

She added: “There are obviously worse things happening in the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is just so special to our family.

I’m really hopeful that we can find the ring before my mother’s wedding anniversary next month.”

“It would be amazing if somebody handed it in as it has been passed down through the family and it is really special to the family regardless of the value.”

Mrs Wheeler has hailed the “superb” support shown by the public to spread the word across social media platforms.

She added: “The support online has been amazing and I have been blown away by the 400-plus shares across Facebook of my message appealing for help.

Anybody who has found the ring should hand it into the police station and get in touch with the family through sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk