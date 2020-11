Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray man reported missing has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed to the public as they tried to find 61-year-old Whinton Nicol.

He was last seen around 10.50am this morning.

The force has now confirmed Mr Nicol has been traced safe and well.