Keith Christmas lights are back to spread festive cheer

A kind-hearted man who annually raises thousands of pounds for local charities through a festive display alongside one of the north-east’s major roads has put together his Keith Christmas lights display.

Callum Stuart has decorated the bungalow and garden he shares with his grandmother Jessie at Seafield Park in Keith with a spectacular arrangement of Christmas lights.

Since debuting the Christmas lights in 2015, the displays have become bigger and better.

Last year’s display raised almost £4,000 for Keith Cancer Link and in 2018, Sunshine Playgroup was awarded £2,050 courtesy of the display’s donations.

Mr Stuart believes the lights display will be “even more important” this year to help drive efforts to spread festive cheer as people continue to deal with the devastating struggles as result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bedazzling display of Christmas lights and impressive festive decorations illuminates the south side of the town, which can be seen from the eastern approach into Keith on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness route, every day from 4pm until 10pm.

Every year, their home attracts a daily stream of visitors driving or walking to the extravagant array of lights.

There is a collection box by the roadside for generous onlookers to donate to this year’s charity of their choice, Keith and District Multiple Sclerosis group.

The local charity provides recreational facilities and activities in efforts to improve the quality of life for people struggling.

Mr Stuart said: “The lights have been raising funds for local charities for a number of years now and continue to prove popular with people near and far.

“This year it is even more important as people can look forward to it and a lot of people keep asking if it coming.

“The amount of people that come past the display is amazing and especially off the main road nearby.

“Despite the dreaded Covid , we are determined to put on an even bigger and better show than last year to cheer everyone up in these uncertain times.”

The 21 year old has been fascinated with lights since he was a young boy and his interested in electrical lighting and their creative possibilities over the years just as he has.

In the early days of lockdown, he even fashioned a tribute to the NHS staff working to fight the coronavirus outbreak out of 1,200 fairy lights.

Yesterday, the Christmas lights switch on event was streamed live via Facebook due to current restrictions.

The Keith Christmas lights display has taken Mr Stuart and a team of helpers including his partner and, of course, his grandmother, a month to erect and install.

Now people can go and enjoy the magical lights display with only 23 days until Christmas day.

He added: ” We have added a few pieces including a carousel and homemade items that we have made from scrap plywood and recycled motors and other stuff.

“We have put a lot of work into this year’s display and it is great for the charity as well as we choose a local charity each year to benefit.

“Keith and District Multiple Sclerosis Group will certainly get a fair benefit from this display as it always attract a lot of people every year.

“This year, a lot of people have been asking if the display would be taking place and I’m pleased we are able to still make it happen.

“We will have a donation boxes and people can also donate online through a JustGiving page.

“We hope everybody enjoys this year’s display.

People can also donate by visiting the ‘Weʼre raising £500 to help the Friends of Keith & District Multiple Sclerosis Group’ JustGiving page to show appreciation for the Keith Christmas lights.