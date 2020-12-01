Moray Council says no decisions have been made over pupil support assistant jobs amid claims that ‘staff and pupils are being hung out to dry’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray Council was under fire last night amid accusations they were set to slash pupil support assistant jobs leaving “staff and pupils hung out to dry”.

The local authority denied the claims and said any changes were down to changing needs.

Unison Moray branch secretary Karen Donaldson has raised concerns over hours and jobs being cut for staff who support children with additional support needs as part of the council’s Change Management Plan (CMP).

She claimed that some staff were told last Friday that they will lose their support jobs.

Mrs Donaldson said: “Those workers who have kept Moray running during the pandemic by working in childcare hubs, are now being told they are to lose their jobs or travel further afield causing possible financial detriment to them in the long term.

“It is clear council finances are in dire straits; however, the current CMP is affecting the lowest paid employees who are working with our most vulnerable children.

A council spokesman added: “It is not true to say Moray Council are reducing hours for PSA staff, children are not being put at risk and no-one is being ‘hung out to dry’.

“Where there may be reduction in hours in some schools it is simply because children have moved on, and the school’s needs have changed.

“Similarly there are increases in hours in other schools where need has increased.

“The consultation closed yesterday (Monday) and no decisions have been made, but the council is seeking to redeploy all permanent and as many temporary staff as possible.”