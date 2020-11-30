Major Moray road reopens following four-car crash

A major road in Moray has been fully reopened after a four-car crash.
Police were called to the scene, on the A96 near Lhanbryde, at around 4.30pm.
Nobody is reported to have been injured in the incident, and neither the fire service nor the ambulance were called to the scene to assist.
However, the road was closed around 4.45pm before reopening an hour later.
A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report just before 4.30pm of a four-vehicle RTC on the A96 just outside of Lhanbryde.
“There didn’t appear to be any injuries.
“The eastbound carriageway was closed at 4.45pm and it was reopened after the vehicles were cleared at 5.45pm.”
