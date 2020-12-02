Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Communities in Moray have been offered the chance to have speed warning signs installed in their town or village – providing they are willing to pay for them.

Currently vehicle-activated warnings are only erected where there is evidence of issues with motorists ignoring the limits.

However, concerns about speeding traffic have continued to be lodged from locations where no record of the issue has been recorded.

Now Moray Council has agreed a policy where groups can request speed warning signs be installed, providing they pay the expected £3,500 to buy them, plus a £75 annual charge for its maintenance.

Yesterday transport officers stressed police speed checks would continue to be done on roads where there is a recognised problem.

However, councillors welcomed the chance for Moray communities to pay for speed signs as an alternative with Fochabers and Hopeman both highlighted as problem areas.

© Moray Council

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said: “There are so many villages where there is a lot of speeding and while the police do a fantastic job, they can’t be everywhere at the one time.

“Some communities obviously feel there should be a more permanent presence and hopefully this can be used to enhance safety.”

Transportation manager Nicola Moss added: “The signs will still have to be procured and installed by the council to ensure they are suitable in both design and location.

“If a community group identified a potentially cheaper source though we would be happy to look at it.”