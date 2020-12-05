VIDEO: Charity worker completing lockdown-themed tapestry in tribute to the ‘incredible’ community efforts of Cullen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A children’s charity worker is creating a lockdown-themed tapestry in tribute to the “incredible” efforts made to help people deal with the pandemic in Cullen.

Action for Children’s Derek Merson started work on the creation in March by knitting some video game Mario Kart characters with a view to brighten his 10 year old’s son’s bedroom.

But the idea soon began to grow and Mr Merson decided to craft a larger piece to recognise the town’s unsung heroes.

Mr Merson said: “My 10-year-old son had come home from school with a bookmark with cross stitch and I liked the effect so we decided to buy some kit.

“After finding it quite straightforward, I decided to buy some blank grids and use some wool lying about to make some Mario Kart characters individually to brighten up Oliver’s bedroom – and then it grew from there.

“I thought I would turn it into something to say thank you not only to the NHS but the community as well because they have really been rallying together to help people in isolation.

“The Cullen community have gone above and beyond to help, and some of local hotels have been handing out free food which is tremendous.”

One of the initiatives to support needy locals include Cullen and Deskford Community Council’s food strategy project with the Rockpool Cafe and Cullen Bay Hotel.

Mr Merson said he is still adding more businesses to the piece, which is now about 30ft long.

The dad added: “I am getting great inspiration from the community on what to add.

“The design includes many local businesses and even Mario characters fighting over a big ice cream cone.

“I hope this creation bring a smile to people’s faces and acts a thank you to the community and NHS.”

Mr Merson has his sights set on auctioning off the piece for a charitable cause once it is finished. He hopes to have it complete by the end of the year.