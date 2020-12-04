New walkthrough Covid-19 testing centre now in operation in Elgin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new walkthrough Covid-19 test centre has opened up in Moray’s biggest town.

The facility at the Lossie Green car park in Elgin is part of a Scotland-wide UK Government roll-out of 22 walk-through testing centres.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead welcomed the centre’s opening and said: “Key workers such as health and social care workers have been able to access testing in Moray for many months now using a Scottish Government NHS supported facility.

“The general public have been able to book tests for drive-through testing in Elgin twice a week through the UK Government testing arrangements.

“In recent weeks I have been pushing really hard to get one of the walk-through testing centres in Elgin to make testing even more accessible for people.

“Moray is geographically further from major test sites than many other areas.”

He added: “There are many people who don’t drive and the addition of this new testing option both increases testing capacity in Moray and gives people more options to get a test.

“This is all the more critical as we head into the winter months.

“The ongoing investment in expanding testing is very welcome indeed and is a critical part of the range of measures being used to tackle Coronavirus.

“It is of course vital that people continue to maintain physical distancing, regular hand washing, wearing face coverings when they should and following the Covid level rules that apply.”

People with symptoms can now book tests online or by calling 0800 028 2816.