A man was taken to hospital with weapon-inflicted injuries and two others arrested after a gang brawl broke out in Elgin.

The ugly scenes took place at Trinity Place, as rivals clashed behind the Aldi supermarket in the centre of the Moray town.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

Another 20-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital to be treated for injuries to his leg and other parts of his body after being struck with a weapon.

It is understood the gangs first came into conflict with each other at the McDonald’s restaurant on Linkwood Place, just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in the east of the town, shortly before the “serious” dispute on Friday night.

Police believe one group travelled in a grey Audi A3 and the other in a silver Mercedes to settle their differences about two miles away in town.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the pair who have been charged are expected to appear at the Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Reassuring message

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Last night, Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter joined the public in praising police for their “swift” action to get the fracas under control before more people were injured.

He also issued a clear message to members of the public that mass brawls aren’t common in Elgin.

Mr Leadbitter told the P&J: “This is clearly a really worrying incident in the town centre, however I am pleased that the police have managed to identify suspects and make arrests.

“People should be reassured that this is not a common occurrence in Elgin town centre and that the police have been able to act really swiftly to deal with the aftermath of the incident.”

Police sergeant Alex Carle, of the violence and alcohol reduction unit, has launched an appeal for any dash-cam footage of the incident.

Mr Carle added: “The 20-year-old victim suffered injuries to his leg and body and was treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before later being released.

“The injury is understood to have been caused by a weapon.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who captured the incident on dash -cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone that has information has been asked to contact the police by calling 101.