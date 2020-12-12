‘Christmas isn’t cancelled’ as Elgin theatre group releases panto on DVD

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Christmas isn’t cancelled as a Moray theatre group that usually tours the region’s schools every year with their panto has released 1,200 DVDs of this year’s performance.

Over the years, the Out of The Darkness Theatre Company’s annual panto has been a popular fixture at schools to get Moray youngsters into the Christmas spirit.

However, organisers were forced to axe their live performances at schools due to the pandemic.

So the National Lottery Community Fund, The Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation, Elgin Rotary and Tennants of Elgin Ltd all stepped in to fund a filmed performance of Dick McWhittington.

Around 300 free copies are being distributed to schools, community groups and care homes to bring festive cheer amid the uncertainty.

While it is hoped that the other 900 copies can help raise some much needed cash for the group after all fundraising opportunities were dashed due to the crisis.

The panto was filmed adhering to Covid-19 guidelines with the group heavily relieving upon green screen technology.

Christmas – or at least the panto pat – has been cancelled in many places across the country this year.

The group’s business manager Mark Sellars explained: “For the last four years we have done panto throughout Moray in 26 schools.

“The group’s ethos is to bring panto to schools to save costs to take youngsters to Eden Court and beyond for performances.

“This year we approached the National Lottery Fund with view of trying to make the show free of charge after being such a success and usually we charge around £1 per pupils to cover the work we put in and transport.

“We got the funding and then lockdown struck so we asked if we could use the £4,750 to make the film which they kindly agreed and other organisations support us as well.”

Mr Sellars added: “The main reason was to provide something for the community after going through such a dramatic time for many with mental health wellbeing and this Christmas a lot of the events that people are used to going are cancelled.”

Brodie Young who was part of the team that ensured Christmas wasn’t cancelled thanks to the panto DVDs.

He filmed and edited the production and saw the different environment as a “great opportunity” to learn some new skills.

Out of the Darkness cast members will be handing out free copies in the car park at The Wards in Elgin today and next Saturday from 10am until 3pm.

Donations are really welcomed to help support the group.