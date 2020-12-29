Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Business leaders in Moray’s biggest town have welcomed reports of shoppers’ average spend increasing in the town centre despite footfall plummeting at times amid the pandemic.

Since all the shops reopened up after the first lockdown, shoppers have spent more cash than ever supporting local businesses in Elgin deal with the financial implications.

Moray has been hard hit by the pandemic, with 34% of the workforce furloughed – the second-highest percentage in Scotland after the Highlands.

Elgin BID boss Gemma Cruickshank has revealed despite businesses facing months of struggle as result of the pandemic, more people are shopping local which gives some hope amid the uncertainty.

Mrs Cruickshank said: “I think a lot of people have realised what is on their doorstep and this pandemic has made them go and support local businesses more.

“I have noticed especially in Elgin there is a downfall in footfall however there is a increase in shoppers’ average spend which is great news.

“We will continue to put the message out there to shop local when they can.”

© Jason Hedges/ DCT Media

Richard Cumming, the director of gents retail shop Sirology added: “We have been very busy thankfully and many have commented how they are trying to shop local.

“The businesses I have spoken to are delighted that there is confidence in the public to come into town and shop local ensuring or helping to ensure the future of the business and our town centre.”

‘Sales are up’

Sarah Medcraf, chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce said shopping local was “important” to ensure money was kept in the region in the mission to economically recover.

Sarah Holmes, who runs Pencil Me In said: “Our sales volume is up and average spend.

“Footfall on Saturdays is up massively – the town has been so busy.”

Laura Scott of Ditsy Teacup on Thunderton Place in the town added:”We’ve welcomed lots of new customers at the Ditsy, our sales are just short of where we thought they would be when we planned for upstairs originally pre covid.

“There is a definite drive for shop local.”

Meanwhile Elgin BID has gift cards on sale that people can buy as gifts for people to use to support local businesses in the town.

People can visit www.embraceelgin.co.uk for more information about the gift cards.