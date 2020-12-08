Housing development approved for Lhanbryde despite parking concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to build 77 houses in a Moray village have been approved despite some concerns over parking.

Moray Council’s planning committee today backed the council officers’recommendation to give the green light to the Springfield Properties’ development at St Andrew Terrace in Lhanbryde.

Some members raised concerns over the housing not meeting the requirement that 50% of parking is on each street to hind the building line of each unit in line with this year’s local authority’s development plan.

Despite the parking woes, planning officials have argued it is acceptable as this deviation is not significant in the context of the overall scheme that will be a mixture of 19 affordable and 7 accessible units.

The new development will also see the creation of a playpark, kickabout pitch, footpaths and landscaping.

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae said: “It is a much needed development for Lhanbryde and very well laid out.

“If it wasn’t wanted, the public would certainly have voiced their major concerns that they have done previously with other developments.”

While Elgin North councillor Frank Brown continued to raise concerns about the development “bypassing” the local development plan’s policies on parking.

The planning committee agreed to grant planning permission for the Springfield development.