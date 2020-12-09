Burghead’s Boxing Day Swim is cancelled but organisers arrange messy alternative

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Organisers of Burghead’s Boxing Day Swim have announced the annual festive tradition has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Dozens of brave souls take the plunge at the Moray harbour every year to raise thousands of pounds for chosen charities.

The spectacle attracts hundreds to watch the popular event from the quayside.

However, organisers have confirmed the swim will not go ahead later this month due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19.

© Sandy McCook / DCT Media

Instead, the committee has urged locals to take part in a Boxing Day Boak by having food scraps thrown over themselves before washing down with cold water after.

Proceeds raised from the alternative festive challenge will be donated to Moray Food Plus and the Burghead Blessing Box.

A committee statement said: “We held off from making a decision for as long as we could to see if it would be possible.

“But sadly we have decided that it would not be safe or acceptable for us to hold such a large event which draws hundreds of spectators, and the rules at that time might prevent us from doing so anyway.

“So for this year there is no Boxing Day Swim, however, we felt we could not let this year pass without marking Boxing Day in some unique way.”

The committee has explained they hope the annual swim in the harbour will return next year.