The 25-year saga of an eyesore property on a desirable Moray street is coming to an end after Brae Lossie was put up for sale.

Brae Lossie, on Prospect Terrace overlooking the East Beach in Lossiemouth, has been reduced to a shell since its final residents died in the 1990s.

The house was passed to the couple’s son, who was understood to be living in the US.

At one point it was feared he had died too after he broke off contact with the council before reengaging through a solicitor in recent years.

Moray Council commissioned a compulsory purchase process in November 2017 due to neighbour concerns following a series of fires and vandalism.

After a three year battle to purchase the building, the Scottish Government approved the compulsory purchase with Brae Lossie up for sale this week.

Elgin based agents Harper Macleod who are overseeing the sale has already seen inquires flooding for the property.

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe described the news of Brae Lossie being for sale as the “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Mr Cowe said: “Special thanks to the Legal Department of Moray Council who through difficult negotiations have persevered in bringing this to a conclusion.

“The Moray Council will only deduct the legal costs from the sale of this property and will not financially benefit otherwise.”

Offers over £150,000 are invited for the property,with a closing date of January 15 2021.