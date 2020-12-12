Hopes tourism conference will boost international golf visitors to Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tourism bosses hope Moray will have a surge of golf visitors next year following an online trade event.

Representatives from firms across the region took part in the Visit Scotland event, which had delegations from tour operators in 23 countries.

Industry officials now hope the event will lead to an upturn in golf tourists and whisky enthusiasts visiting the area.

Laurie Piper, chief executive of Visit Moray Speyside, said: “What was really clear was that the strong demand among the travel buyers and operators – they are extremely keen to bring business to our region in 2021 and beyond.

“We met several golf tour companies who will now be incorporating Moray Speyside into their tours, travel agents who want to add new accommodation options to their product offer and a host of other companies – all of whom were bowled over by what Moray Speyside can offer them.”

James Campbell, chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: “We were delighted with the number of contacts gained and with the appetite of UK and international travel agents to restart tours to Speyside and other parts of Scotland as soon as the pandemic will allow.”