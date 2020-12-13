Coronavirus: Donations to Moray Emergency Relief Fund top £200,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Donations to the Moray Emergency Relief Fund to help those in dire need due to the coronavirus pandemic have topped £200,000.

The support was established in April by the lieutenancies of Moray and Banffshire to provide short-term aid.

Over the last eight months the fund has given out £185,000 to more than 500 applicants.

Recent awards include a £5,000 grant to Moray School Bank to provide extra clothing to pupils while classrooms continue to need extra ventilation.

Moray Lord Lieutenant Major General Seymour Monro explained the pandemic had highlighted and exacerbated pre-existing levels of poverty.

He said: “We are all very conscious of deprivation in Moray as highlighted by Covid.

“The lieutenancies have got involved with Moray Council and charities at an operational level to help in short term, whilst doing what we can to help address the issues in the long term.

“Part of this longer term action is to become members of the Fairer Moray Forum Action Group, and ensuring those seeking help are fully aware of what support already exists from the local authority, government and charities.”

Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andrew Simpson said: “The impact of the pandemic on the poorest families in the area will be felt for some time yet.

“So I would urge anyone that can to dig deep and make a donation. We can all do something to help our people recover.”

Donations to the fund can be made online at www.lordlieutenantmoray.co.uk