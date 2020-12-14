Public urged to avoid harbour walls and coastlines as flood warnings come into force in Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of the public are being urged to remain safe and avoid harbour walls and coastlines as flood warnings come into force in Moray.

A combination of high tides and south-easterly winds has forced Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) to issue the warning which is likely to affect low-lying land, roads and properties along the Moray Firth from Lossiemouth to Findhorn.

Forecasts predict that flooding in and around low lying parts of Lossiemouth is possible, with waves crashing in the east.

Flooding impacts are expected around the time of high tide around 11am today.

⚠ There are two flood warnings currently in effect – please do not risk your safety by visiting the coastlines or harbours at riskhttps://t.co/d304yjO71l — Moray Council (@TheMorayCouncil) December 14, 2020

A flood warning is also in effect from Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay with low lying areas at risk.

The B9015 Rothes to Kingston Road may also experience issues at high tide, anticipated at 11.15am in the morning and 11.45pm in the evening.

Moray Council has said its emergency planning officer is observing the risk areas and is ready to co-ordinate action if it is required.

Debbie Halliday, a senior flood risk engineer from Moray Council, said: “It’s possible that waves will overtop the harbour wall at Lossiemouth – please do not put yourself in danger by visiting the harbour or coastline to watch the waves.

“We continue to carefully monitor the data we’re receiving in relation to the impacts of these flood warnings and encourage householders to sign up for Sepa’s Floodline to receive free flood messages.”