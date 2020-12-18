Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A £300 million vision to overhaul Moray’s crumbling school estate over the next 20 years has been approved following consultation.

But some councillors have warned officials that they need to ensure there is “more engagement” with communities moving forward.

It is hoped that the strategy provides for individual solutions to be developed to meet the needs of different areas in Moray, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

This strategy could range from building new facilities to overhauling existing schools.

Top priorities

Feedback revealed that inclusive and accessible facilities to support the wellbeing of pupils and staff, buildings being managed in the best way possible and appropriate digital technology were the top priorities.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Children and Young People’s Services chairwoman Sonya Warren said: “This isn’t a quick project, we’re investing in the long-term educational interests of Moray and ultimately creating top learning environments for pupils and staff to develop in.

“Our communities will have the opportunity to input to these developments and I look forward to seeing the progression in early 2021.”

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter added that the council will “explore” options to utilise schools and develop technologies and “future proof” the region’s learning estate for generations to come.

‘Concerns’

While concerned Forres councillor George Alexander said: “I’m concerned that we are not getting in contact with enough people as a lot of people that responded are from Forres and Buckie and very few are from rural communities where village schools are a central part of the community.”