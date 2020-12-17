Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
A96 reopen following crash near Keith

by Gregor Aiken
December 17, 2020, 1:47 pm Updated: December 17, 2020, 2:18 pm
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has reopened following an accident near Keith.

The incident, involving a lorry, forced the closure of the road in both directions for around 30 minutes, at around 1.25pm today.

Traffic Scotland have now confirmed the road has reopened. A statement said: “The A96 north of Keith is now clear.

“Both directions are running.”

