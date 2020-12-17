A96 reopen following crash near Keith

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has reopened following an accident near Keith.

The incident, involving a lorry, forced the closure of the road in both directions for around 30 minutes, at around 1.25pm today.

Traffic Scotland have now confirmed the road has reopened. A statement said: “The A96 north of Keith is now clear.

CLEAR❗️⌚️13:55#A96 north of Keith now CLEAR – both directions are running ✅@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 17, 2020

“Both directions are running.”