A96 reopen following crash near Keith

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has reopened following an accident near Keith.
The incident, involving a lorry, forced the closure of the road in both directions for around 30 minutes, at around 1.25pm today.
Traffic Scotland have now confirmed the road has reopened. A statement said: “The A96 north of Keith is now clear.
CLEAR❗️⌚️13:55#A96 north of Keith now CLEAR – both directions are running ✅@NETrunkRoads
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 17, 2020
“Both directions are running.”
