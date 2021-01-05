Moray Council receives more than £9m in funding to help recover from the impacts of Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray Council has received a £9million cash boost to help minimise the impact of Covid-19.

The SNP government has injected £9.712m into the council’s funds to support local services across the region in an effort to tackle the impact of the pandemic.

The extra funding will help offset the drop in revenue that the council has lost throughout the duration of this year.

It brings the support packages provided to councils over the last nine months to more than £1billion.

Local authorities will also receive their fair share of a further £184.8 million which is currently undistributed but will be allocated following parliamentary approval.

SNP representative for Moray, MSP Richard Lochhead, welcomed the move.

He said: “The pandemic has put enormous pressure on households, communities and local services right across Scotland, and it’s right that the SNP Government has ensured Moray Council has more funding to deal with this.

“This funding boost is supporting access to food, welfare payments and frontline services, and is just one way the SNP is providing to individuals and businesses to protect jobs and incomes.”

He added: “There’s even more cash to come – and if we all stick together, and continue following the rules in the coming months, we will beat this pandemic.”

The new figures come after Scotland’s Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, announced that businesses, including taxi drivers, travel agents and those working in the hospitality sector, across Scotland will benefit from a new £185m package of targeted coronavirus support.