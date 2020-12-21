Police appeal after taxi is hit by bottle in Keith

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bottle was thrown at a taxi in Keith.

The vehicle was being driven at just after midnight on Sunday on Regent Street.

Officers are keen to trace the passengers in the taxi who were collected in Keith and asked to be taken to Dufftown.

Anyone who saw the incident or were involved, is asked to contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.