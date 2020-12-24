Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new £350,000 pavilion has been opened at Marine Park in Lossiemouth amid hopes it could return it to its glory days.

The previous building was demolished about 20 years ago amid concerns asbestos may have been discovered.

Activity in the park, which was previously home to a bowling club and putting green, then dwindled away despite tennis courts being available and a walking football group still using it.

A decade ago campaigners launched charity Action Marine Park in an attempt to revive the Lossiemouth attraction with a new pavilion.

Yesterday the group took possession of the keys from contractors Tulloch Construction after volunteers secured the necessary funding through grants and countless fun days.

Committee member John Thomson hopes the new facility, which includes a kitchen area, can be a “catalyst” for more families to return to the park.

He said: “There are a few more plans and ideas to add to the facilities as and when funding can be raised and obtained, such as an accessible play park area.

“For right now, we have a great facility available to the whole community and which will provide a superb base from which to run any number of activities.”

Committee member George Cowie said: “A pavilion was necessary to give the charity a focal point as well as provide storage for all the various equipment groups use.

“We’ve already had inquiries from groups interested in using it for pilates, children’s birthday parties and as a meeting place, which can be hard to find, so we’re hoping it could provide a bit of income for us too.”

It is also hoped the pavilion will provide shelter for parents watching their children play games.

© Gordon Lennox / DCT Media

Meanwhile, the former bowling green has been identified as the potential site for an artificial sports surface.

Funding for the pavilion at Marine Park in Lossiemouth was provided by Moray Leader, Sport Scotland, the Scottish Landfill Fund and the Robertson Trust.

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of the Moray Leader action group, which allocates cash from the Scottish Government and the EU, said: “I think the thing that stood out most to us was that this project was community driven, it’s been a grass roots project which is what Leader is all about.

“The pavilion is already looking good and they are already looking to add to it, you can tell that being here in the summer would be attractive for families.”