Emergency services called after car bursts into flames on Moray road

Fire crews, ambulance and police units were called to the one-vehicle incident near Elgin this afternoon.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the firelit car on the A941 Elgin to Fogwatt road, shortly after 12pm.

The male driver and sole occupant of a blue Volkswagen Polo was checked by ambulance crew on site.

A fire spokeswoman said: “Two appliances were dispatched from Elgin around 12.13pm after a car caught fire on the A941.

“One hose reel yet was used.

“The units were stood down at 12.25pm.”

A police spokesman said: “Police received a call regarding a one-vehicle incident near the Longmorn Distillery.

“The male driver of a blue Volkswagen Polo was checked by ambulance crew on site.

“It is understood he was not taken to hospital.”

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as the road remains closed.