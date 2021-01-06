Covid cases confirmed amongst staff at Tesco in Elgin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A number of staff members at Tesco in Elgin have tested positive for Covid.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant confirmed that a “very small number of colleagues” at the shop had tested positive for the virus.

Their close contacts have been informed and urged to self-isolate.

It is the second outbreak linked to the store, with a shop worker there testing positive in September.

The Tesco spokesman highlighted their “extensive” measures to keep both customers and colleagues safe.

He said: “The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all Scottish Government guidance, including when colleagues need to self-isolate, and taking the relevant precautions.

“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, a traffic light system at our store entrance monitoring numbers, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”