Covid-19 lockdown: Moray Council warns further service reductions are ‘inevitable’

Moray Council has warned it is “inevitable” that more services will have to be pulled or altered after a Covid-19 lockdown was imposed for the second time.

The region had been one of the few parts of the country operating with Level 1 restrictions before Christmas.

However, the imposition of Level 4 from Boxing Day, followed by a “stay at home” lockdown this week, has forced council bosses to rethink what services can be run.

Today the local authority confirmed there would be no changes to bin collections, gritting and recycling centres while weddings and civil partnerships can still proceed with a maximum of five people.

Schools have been closed across the country with teaching now taking place remotely through online platforms.

And Moray Council’s chief executive Roddy Burns warned it was “inevitable” more changes will have to be made in the coming days due to changing Covid-19 guidance.

He said: “These measures, although necessary, are extremely challenging for residents and businesses, and I want to thank people in Moray in advance for their co-operation.

“Having spent much of last year living with restrictions I recognise it’s a tough ask to endure another lockdown, but I also know how willing Moray is to comply with the rules to keep our loved ones safe and protect the NHS.

“We are awaiting more detailed guidance from the Scottish Government which will help us determine which council services can continue to operate and which need to be adapted or stopped during lockdown.”