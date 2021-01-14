Something went wrong - please try again later.

A business leader in Elgin has welcomed gift vouchers sales soaring to raise almost £20,000 during the pandemic.

Elgin Bid’s chief executive Gemma Cruickshank has urged people to continue to support the town’s businesses as they face the financial storm caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Between November and December, £19,876 was raised through Elgin Bid’s gift card that can be spent in 85 of the businesses in the town centre.

Over the same period in 2019, the scheme only raised £4,800.

Mrs Cruickshank said shopping local has become “more important” than ever as scores of people have been forced to change their habits as a result of the crisis.

And she welcomed the Elgin gift vouchers sale soaring.

She told the P&J: “We sold just under £20,000 worth of gift vouchers and that it is brilliant as it is more than triple what we made in 2019 sales.

“This shows people are increasingly shopping local as they have really realised that local businesses need their support.

“We have also seen a huge increase in employers choosing the gift cards as rewards for staff this year which saw our corporate sales triple compared to 2019.

“Every gift card that is bought is investment back into the Elgin town centre and 85 BID members who are signed up benefit from the cash once people decide to spend them.

“We are working with My Connect who run the vouchers programme to try to ensure people are able to spent the vouchers online with shops closed amid this current nationwide lockdown.”

Increasing average shopper spend

Meanwhile, Mrs Cruickshank revealed last month that shoppers’ had increased their average spend in the Elgin town centre during the pandemic.

She added: “I have noticed especially in Elgin there is a downfall in footfall however there is a increase in shoppers’ average spend which is really good news.

Visit www.elgingiftcard.co.uk to purchase a voucher that is valid for 12 months after activation.