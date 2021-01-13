Moray Council providing additional grit to reduce burden on NHS over winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray Council is providing additional bags of grit for community use in an attempt to reduce the burden on the NHS during the winter.

It comes as NHS Grampian treats hundreds of patients for injuries sustained in slips and falls as the north-east faces a icy winter.

The local authority has asked communities to identify where bags filled with grit are needed, to supplement the existing network of self-service grit bins and submit requests directly to their local councillor or community council.

The council will concentrate initially on where there are fewer grit bins and high footfall.

‘Community spirit needed’

Road maintenance manager Mark Atherton, said workers were making sure it was “as safety as possible” for people’s essential trips.

Mr Atherton added: “By making use of the additional grit bags provided by the council to grit their own community areas, we and Moray residents can work together to reduce the pressure on our local health services so they can concentrate on fighting the virus, and the vital vaccination rollout.

“With finite resources, we are relying on the community spirit the people of Moray have shown so far during this pandemic.”