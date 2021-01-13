One taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One person has been taken to hospital after three vehicles were involved in a crash on a road in Moray.

Police and an ambulance attended the scene of the incident, near Alves on the A96 between Elgin and Forres.

The road was partially blocked for around an hour and a half before the vehicles involved were cleared.

An ambulance took one person involved in the crash to hospital in Elgin.

A police spokeswoman said: “It was reported as being three vehicles and police and ambulance were on scene.

“The vehicles were uplifted and the road reopened around 12.25pm.”

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 10:36 for a RTC on A96 near Alves.

“One ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to hospital in Elgin.”