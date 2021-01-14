Road closed in Moray town following landslip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray road has been closed following a landslip.

Safety assessments are under way in Dufftown today after the slip, which happened yesterday on land owned by the council between Church Street and Low Road.

Although it was cleared, more materials fell over the course of the night and the trees on the unstable slope are at risk of falling.

Due to the danger of another incident, Low Road will remain closed until repairs are carried out.

In addition to vehicles, the council has warned pedestrians and cyclists to stay away from the area, which is currently fenced off.

❗ Our colleagues on-site are concerned about the number of walkers still using Low Road in #Dufftown. ⛔ The road is closed – pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles should avoid the area ⛔ pic.twitter.com/n8tnUsefnD — Moray Council (@TheMorayCouncil) January 14, 2021

Concrete barriers and traffic lights will be in place on the road, and all traffic will be diverted along Church Street.

To ensure lorries are still able to access Dufftown’s distilleries and warehouse complex, as they normally do along Low Road, the 7.5 tonne environmental weight restriction on Church Street is to be temporarily removed.