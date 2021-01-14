Highland Spring confirm closure of Speyside Glenlivet bottling plant due to ‘increasingly competitive market’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Spring has closed down their Speyside Glenlivet bottling water plant.

Bosses said the closure was due to the “increasingly competitive market” for glassed natural source water products.

The shutdown of the Braes of Glenlivet site in Moray has led to six redundancies and two staff members moving to work at their Blackford based plant.

The bottled water firm took over the plant’s lease in March 2009 when the Speyside Glenlivet Water Company Limited went into administration.

A Highland Spring spokeswoman added: “Following consultation, six employees have been made redundant, with a further two employees securing alternative employment at our site in Blackford, Perthshire.

“The affected employees were fully supported throughout this process and production ceased during December 2020.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “It was disappointing to see the closure of the bottling plant at Braes of Glenlivet.

“It is likely that the plant may be made available for lease or sale.

“I hope that will mean some new jobs can be created locally in the near future.”