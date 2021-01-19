Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Five whisky workers on Speyside are self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The cases at Glenfiddich were detected as part of the firm’s own weekly in-house testing procedures.

Today William Grant and Sons, which owns the Dufftown distillery, confirmed only two of the employees tested positive for Covid-19 in the follow-up NHS tests, which are then used in the “track and trace” process.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

However, the firm has stressed the five were asymptomatic at the time they initially tested positive and added that all are currently self-isolating at home.

William Grant and Sons has explained the whisky workers’ coronavirus cases are “isolated” with no signs the virus has been spread at the Speyside distillery.

A spokeswoman said: “Our follow-up investigation of the work and social patterns of the individuals over the previous 72 hours shows that these are isolated cases and not linked to workplace transmission.

“Their workstations were immediately deep cleaned, and we continue to follow all relevant government guidelines and our own protocols relating to the highest, health, safety and protection standards to keep our people safe.

“These cases were detected through our rigorous in-house testing facility, where all Dufftown on-site staff, currently numbering around 150, are tested every week.

“All other staff are working from home when appropriate.”

William Grant and Sons has aided the coronavirus response across the country by using ethanol from its distilleries to produce hand sanitiser.

Glenfiddich is one of the biggest whisky tourism attractions on Speyside and opened again to visitors in July last year before closing again.