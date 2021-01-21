Parklands and Burnbank: Covid cases confirmed amongst residents and staff at Buckie care homes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid cases have been confirmed at Parklands and Burnbank care homes in Buckie.

“Several” members of staff and residents at the care homes have tested positive for the virus.

All residents are now isolating in their rooms, with all visits suspended.

Ron Taylor, managing director at Parklands, said: “Following routine in-house testing of residents and staff at Parklands and Burnbank Care Homes in Buckie, a number of suspected Covid-19 cases were identified.

“Follow-up tests were carried out by Public Health and several residents and employees were confirmed as having Covid-19.

“In line with national guidelines, all residents are being isolated in their rooms and are receiving the highest quality care from our professional team who are doing everything possible to ensure their comfort and well-being.

“We are continuing to monitor the health of our residents and relatives are being regularly updated.

“All visits to Parklands have been suspended but we are making every effort to ensure that residents maintain contact with their loved ones through phone and video calls.”

The affected employees are at home self-isolating, with the home in regular dialogue with the Care Inspectorate and Public Health.

They continue to adhere to all of the Covid safety protocols.

Mr Taylor paid tribute to the staff at the home for their hard work over the last year.

He said: “There is nothing more important to us than the health and well-being of our residents and staff.

“The past year has been incredibly demanding for everyone, not least for our hard-working care staff, who have shown tremendous dedication to their residents throughout the pandemic.

“I could not be prouder of the team at Parklands and I know that, while they will be upset at this news, they will have the health and well-being of their residents uppermost in their minds.

“This is a reminder that we are dealing with a highly contagious virus, made more virulent by the emergence of a new strain, and that Covid remains a threat to care homes and to the wider community, despite the roll-out of the vaccine.”