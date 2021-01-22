Three charged after alleged Moray convenience store robbery

Two men and a woman have been arrested following an alleged robbery at a convenience store in a Moray village.
Police were called to the Spar in Portknockie at about 5.30pm yesterday after receiving calls about the reported theft.
The shop was closed yesterday to allow officers to make inquiries but opened again to customers this morning.
A police spokeswoman explained two men and a woman had been charged following their investigation.
All three are expected to appear in court on Monday.
She said: “At about 5.30pm on Thursday we received a report of a robbery at a premises on Church Street, Portknockie. Nobody was injured during the incident.
“Two men, aged 29 and 36, and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection and are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.”
