Second Dufftown road shuts due to landslip

A second Dufftown road has been closed due to a landslip.

The unclassified stretch of back road between Dufftown and Maggieknockater was shut today until after February 18.

Signs were erected in the town today, giving residents notice that the route will be closed.

The road runs between Broomhead and Kininvie farm.

Diversions have also been published:

Diversion Via: C1E >> A95 Keith To Craigellachie Road >> A941 Craigellachie To Dufftown Road >> B975 Castle Road >> B9014 Keith To Dufftown Road >> C1E.

It is the second landslip to occur in Dufftown in the last fortnight, with Mortlach Road being closed since January 13.

Heavy rain caused materials to fall on the road, with trees on the unstable slope at risk of falling.

Emergency repairs are still being undertaken on that route, which is expected to reopen early next month.

Concrete barriers and traffic lights are in place on the road, and all traffic is being diverted along Church Street.

To ensure lorries are still able to access Dufftown’s distilleries and warehouse complex, as they normally do along Low Road, the 7.5 tonne environmental weight restriction on Church Street is to be temporarily removed.