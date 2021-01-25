Monday, January 25th 2021 Show Links
Appeal launched to find missing Nairn man with ‘distinctive’ face tattoo

by Callum Main
January 25, 2021, 12:51 pm Updated: January 25, 2021, 1:29 pm
© Supplied by Police ScotlandDavid DeBruin.

An appeal has been launched to find a man missing from his home in Nairn.

David DeBruin, 29, has a “distinctive” tattoo above his left eyebrow and is  6ft 2ins, of medium build and with short dark red hair.

Police believe he is wearing a black Addidas jumper, dark grey jogging bottoms and a black puffer-style jacket.

Anyone who knows where Mr DeBruin is, or has seen a man matching his description is asked to contact police on 101.