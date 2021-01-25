Appeal launched to find missing Nairn man with ‘distinctive’ face tattoo

An appeal has been launched to find a man missing from his home in Nairn.
David DeBruin, 29, has a “distinctive” tattoo above his left eyebrow and is 6ft 2ins, of medium build and with short dark red hair.
Police believe he is wearing a black Addidas jumper, dark grey jogging bottoms and a black puffer-style jacket.
Anyone who knows where Mr DeBruin is, or has seen a man matching his description is asked to contact police on 101.
