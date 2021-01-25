Man and woman charged after drug raids at two Elgin properties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man and woman have been charged after nearly £7,000 of drugs were seized in Elgin over the weekend.

Officers executed warrants at homes on Springfield Drive and Hazel Court on Saturday.

Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £6,900 was recovered, along with more than £1,000 worth of cash.

A 20-year-old man and 50-year-old woman have been charged and are expected to appear in court on Thursday, February 18.

DC Steve Borzoni, of Elgin CID, said: “We will continue to target those individuals who cause misery to others through the sale of controlled drugs and we will work relentlessly using all resources at our disposal to ensure they are brought to justice.

“We rely on information from the public and we will take action on the information that is passed to us.

“Anyone with any concerns about drug dealing should contact their local police station through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”