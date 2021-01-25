Trio appear in court followed alleged assault and robbery at Moray village shop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men and a woman have appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court following an alleged assault and robbery in a Moray village.

Police were called to the Spar in Portknockie at about 5.30pm on Thursday after receiving calls about a reported theft.

A police spokeswoman said two men and a woman had been charged following their investigation into the incident on Church Street.

Ellie-May Devlin from Buckie made no plea to accusations of theft by shoplifting and assault and robbery when she appeared in court.

Jamie Mellon, also known as Easson, a 36-year-old from Aberdeen, made no plea to similar charges.

Paul Mellon from Buckie made no plea to charges of theft by shoplifting, assault and robbery, careless driving, and two other road traffic offences.

All were committed for further examination and released on bail.