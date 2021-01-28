Missing Elgin pensioner found ‘safe and well’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Elgin have traced an 87-year-old who went missing yesterday.

Ogilvie Smith was reported missing from the Hebenton Road area of the town around 4pm.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland are happy to report that Ogilvie Smith aged 87 years who was reported missing from Hebenton Road area of Elgin, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to all who assisted.”